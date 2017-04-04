CHP confirms fatal crash west of Los Banos

A fatal crash briefly blocked both lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 152 Tuesday morning west of Los Banos.
The crash near Hilldale Avenue was reported to the California Highway Patrol Los Banos Area at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“We do have a confirmed fatality,” Officer Dean Emehiser said, noting that information on the deceased wasn’t immediately available.
CHP received reports of multiple vehicles involved with the crash. However, Emehiser said the CHP couldn’t yet confirm how many vehicles were involved.
Emehiser said the left lane of Highway 152 was open “quickly,” while the right lane was closed as of 11 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Comments