Los Banos area Habitat for Humanity calling on women to volunteer

The Habitat for Humanity Westside Merced County and Lowe’s are inviting women to build homes during the 10th annual National Women Build Week.
The week runs from May 6-14.
Starting May 8, women are encouraged to help with framing, plumbing and electrical installations under the guidance of professionals alongside volunteers and future homeowners, according to a news release.
No construction skills are required to participate.
“This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a family build or repair a decent and affordable place they can call home,” Habitat Westside Executive Director Ashlee Williams said in the release.
Lowe’s has been helping with financial and volunteer support since the National Women Build Week started in 2008, contributing about $2 million to the initiative this year, according to the release.
To volunteer or donate to the cause, call 209-509-9026, or email womenbuildlosbanos@gmail.com.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments