In taped interviews, Gustine father accused of murder stands by his story

Jurors in Merced Superior Court on Wednesday watched a recording of Merced County Sheriff’s detectives interviewing Andrew Sanchez about his son’s death.
Sanchez, now 26, is accused of murder and child cruelty in the 9-month-old’s death. Sanchez, who has pleaded not guilty, maintains his son, Maddix Ramsour, fell two feet from the bed to the ground while his diaper was being changed. But doctors, including Merced County pathologist Dr. Mark Super, said the boy’s injuries were “not consistent” with that explanation.
The child died March 5, 2015, at a Fresno hospital where he taken after the injury was reported.
Prosecutors have said the child died as the result of abuse suffered at the hands of young father frustrated by the unwanted responsibilities of parenthood. Defense attorneys, however, have said the child’s death was a terrible accident and a devastating tragedy for a caring father.
In the taped interview vied Wednesday, detectives spell out three inconsistencies in Sanchez’s story.
First, Sanchez told investigators that when Maddix hit the ground, he was motionless. But a paramedic’s report says Sanchez told the paramedic Maddix was making seizure-like motions when he hit the ground.
Second, Sanchez said he ran outside with Maddix in his arms to tell a man working with a pressure washer to call 911. But, the man told investigators Sanchez wasn’t carrying the child.
The third discrepancy was doctors’ reports showing Maddix’s injuries were not consistent with a fall. Instead, those reports indicated the child was shaken.
The detectives repeatedly asked Sanchez if he was leaving details out of his story, asking him to be truthful.
“There’s nothing else. There’s nothing to hide,” Sanchez told the deputies. “You don’t understand. You weren’t there.”
If convicted, Sanchez faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole, prosecutors have said.
The trial will continue 10 a.m. Thursday in Merced Superior Court.
