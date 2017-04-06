The Latest: Australia condemns Syrian attack as 'war crime'

0:57 Merced family displaced by fire in garage Pause

2:30 Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017

2:14 Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:25 Los Banos officers describe rushing into burning home to save two lives