Need a GED, job training or language skills? Merced Adult School holds open house

Merced County adults working to earn high school diplomas, U.S. citizenship and career training will discuss their experiences and achievements Thursday during an open house event that organizers hope will draw more people to the Merced Adult School.
Merced Adult School, part of the Merced Unified High School District, has been a free service in the county for 50 years yet many people are unaware of the educational services offered, program manager Shawn Costa said.
The free event, being held at the main campus at 50 East 20th Street in Merced from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is the first open house for the school. Costa said she hopes it helps residents take the steps needed to complete their educations.
“Sometimes our catalogs get tossed and people don't realize what we do and offer,” she said. “This is a way to get our name out there and be involved in community. We can help you out with whatever you need.”
“We have a lot of poverty and a lot of people that didn’t complete their education.”
Merced Adult School offers free classes for people working toward a high school diploma; GED-preparation classes in Spanish and English; and English as a second language, or ESL, classes. It also offers a class to help people prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.
Other education options are career technical education courses that include computer and office technology, medical administrative assistant, solar panel installation and energy auditing class. The only course that requires a $75 fee per class is computer and technology.
According to the 2016 Community Health Assessment from the Merced County Department of Public Health, 32 percent of Merced County residents older than 25 don’t have a high school diploma, almost twice the state average.
There are many students who can’t get a minimum-wage job because they don’t have a high school diploma, Costa said, and the school is working with adults in the county to “bridge that gap” and “help people have success.”
“We have a lot of poverty and a lot of people that didn’t complete their education,” Costa said. “Helping them to move forward is what we're here for.”
The open house is open to the public. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be available, Costa said.
Participants will hear from students being honored for their achievements as well as have a chance to visit classrooms and learn about the services offered, Costa said.
