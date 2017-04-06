Annual victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park

Photographs of murder victims are displayed during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced resident Marylene Riley speaks about her sons Michael and Marlis during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Michael and Marlis where killed in 2008 and 2009.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Flowers are seen during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Family and friends of victims of violent crimes, look on during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced County's District Attorney's Victim/Witness Assistance Program Coordinator Lisa DeSantis, speaks during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
California Highway Patrol officers look on during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Jacque MacDonald of Oregon State, is recognized during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. MacDonald's daughter Debi Whitlock was killed in her Modesto home in 1988 at the age of 32.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Family and friends of victims of violent crimes, look on during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced County District Attorney Larry D. Morse II, speaks during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Family and friends of victims of violent crimes, look on during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mary Lennon, 70, of Merced, holds a photo of her granddaughter Brittany Dutra, as she recognizes Dutra by saying her name during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Dutra was killed at the age of 21, on July 9, 2015.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stars containing the names of victims of violent crimes are hung from tree branches during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Photographs of murder victims are displayed behind Merced County District Attorney Larry D. Morse II, as he speaks during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Retired Pastor Bill Ruth of Livingston, speaks during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Marylene Riley of Merced, left, bows her head in prayer during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Riley's sons Michael and Marlis were killed in 2008 and 2009.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Stars containing the names of victims of violent crimes are hung from tree branches during a victims' rights ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com