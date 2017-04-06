Free document shredding at Central Valley Community Bank locations

Central Valley Community Bank will host its 11th annual free document-shredding events at banks throughout the San Joaquin Valley April 11 through May 24.
The Merced branch, located at 3337 G St., Suite B, will accept documents for shredding on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and noon.
Participants may bring up to four banker boxes. Boxes above this limit will be subject to a fee. Only paper documents will be accepted. All binders, metal binder clips and other non-paper items should be removed prior to shredding.
The bank, along with Pacific Shredding and Valley Crime Stoppers, offers this event during tax season to spread awareness and educate the public on identity theft.
‘The bank has offered this service during tax season to encourage both businesses and individuals to assess and discard sensitive documents in an effort to clean house and to protect themselves against the rising threat of identity theft and fraud,” according to a statement from Central Valley Community Bank.
Dates and times that branches outside of Merced will accept documents for shredding can be found on the bank’s website at www.cvcb.com/2017-shredding-campaign.
Comments