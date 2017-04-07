Merced County victims’ memory lives on in Victims Rights ceremony

On a gloomy, drizzly Thursday at Courthouse Park in Merced, mothers whose children were killed shared advice for families coping with such tragedies.
“Don’t give up,” said Marylene Riley, whose two sons, Mike and Marlis, were slain 11 months apart in 2008 and 2009. “Being strong means knowing when to ask for help.”
Jacque MacDonald, whose daughter Deborah “Debi” Whitlock was murdered in Modesto in 1988, urged people to be relentless in their search for justice.
“When you want something, be the biggest pain in their ass,” MacDonald said. “And don’t apologize to anyone.”
The women and families of other victims were recognized Thursday at the annual Victims’ Rights ceremony hosted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office during Victims Rights Week.
A crowd of about 100 people gathered, including victims’ families, law enforcement and public officials. Victims’ photos were displayed, and their families hung remembrance stars on a tree in the park.
Both mothers used their heartache to create programs for victims of violent crimes and their families. MacDonald created the Victim’s Voice weekly television and radio program that for 18 years highlighted cold cases in the Valley. Riley organizes the yearly Riley Brothers’ Victims Remembrance Walk in the Loughborough neighborhood.
MacDonald, who now lives in Oregon, worked for nine years to tell the story of her daughter’s murder in hopes information about the killer would turn up. In 1997, it did, and Scott Avery Fizzel was arrested and convicted of the murder.
Mike Riley, a Navy veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was a 29-year-old honor student at Merced College when he was shot to death the night of Oct. 7, 2008, outside Village Meadows Apartments in the 1100 block of Loughborough Drive. According to his family, he hoped to eventually earn a Harvard law degree.
His killing remains unsolved.
On Sept. 12, 2009, Marlis Riley, 27, was killed after a fight with two men at a residence in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. Nicholas Terrill Rhodes, 27, and Donald Emory Watts, 40, pleaded no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to four years in prison.
“What is it that gives us all the motivation to come back year after year?” asked Lisa DeSantis, the victim witness coordinator for the district attorney’s office. “It’s your loved one’s memory that lives on with you.”
That’s why Riley returns to the ceremony each year, she said as she addressed the crowd. “To me, as long as I live, they live,” she said. “Justice is something we all want and need. It is a right that I am due.”
The relatives of the dead who come together each year have become family, MacDonald said.
“We know your lives are never quite the same after the experience you’ve suffered,” said District Attorney Larry Morse II. “We will stand with you each and every day.”
