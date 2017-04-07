Want to donate to a good cause? There’s a blood drive Monday in Los Banos

Central California Blood Center and Merced College Student Health Services will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Los Banos campus of Merced College, 22240 Highway 152.
Donors must be in good general health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be at least 18 years old. Those as young as 16 may be able to donate with parent’s written consent.
Senior citizens are encouraged to donate, as there is no upper age limit.
Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before giving blood. Photo identification is required at the donor registration.
All donors will receive a free t-shirt and snacks will be available for donors.
Donors can sign up to donate by contacting Lori Kirk at lori.kirk@mccd.edu and general information on donation can be given by calling Central California Blood Center at 559-389-5433, ext. 5950.
