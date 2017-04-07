Merced firefighters release video of fire that displaced family of six
Dramatic video released by the Merced Fire Department shows new images of a house fire Wednesday in the 1800 block of Creekside Drive, including images from inside the home during the fire. Two children and four adults were displaced by the blaze.
Investigators continue to look at what caused the fire.
Video by the Merced Fire Department
