Collaboration helps Merced students excel

A powerful partnership between Rivera Elementary and Rivera Middle schools is helping students at both campuses improve their reading and writing skills, while building invaluable relationships along the way. It’s exactly the type of collaboration Merced City School District leaders envisioned when the preschool through sixth-grade campus was built right next to the middle school using voter-approved Measure S and Measure M funds. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District