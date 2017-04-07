Fire destroys illegally occupied downtown Merced apartment, one man arrested

Merced firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a Thursday night fire at an apartment complex in the 400 block of West 23rd Street in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 7, 2017. According to Capt. Morgan Madruga, one person was inside the building when the fire occurred and exited the building with help from Merced police. One arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing according to Madruga.
The Merced Fire Department investigates the cause of a fire in an apartment building in the 400 block of West 23rd Street in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 7, 2017. According to Merced Fire Capt. Morgan Madruga, five units responded to the fire at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, to heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor and second floor of the apartment complex. "One person was inside of the building and they made their exit through the top of the apartment with the assistance of Merced Police," said Madruga. "The building was supposed to be unoccupied however there were people living inside of it," he said. According to Madruga, Merced Police made one arrest and the investigation is ongoing.
Francisco Tarin Garcia, 43, Merced
