Fire destroys illegally occupied downtown Merced apartment, one man arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that tore through a set of central Merced apartments where several people appeared to be living illegally, fire and police officials said.

The fire was reported about 11 p.m. in the 400 block of West 23rd Street, Merced Fire Capt. Morgan Madruga said.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and fire consuming the upper and lower stories of the building.

Merced police officers who were nearby investigating an assault saw smoke from the building and helped an adult man escape from the top floor before fire crews arrived, authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.

“The building was supposed to be unoccupied, however there were people living inside of it,” Madruga said.

Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson said the occupants appeared to have stolen power for the unit by setting up wiring around the meters.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation. Madruga said police would assist with any criminal investigation, “if it goes that way.”

Francisco Tarin Garcia was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of arson. He remained in jail Friday with bond set at $110,000. Tarin Garcia has been booked multiple times in the past on vandalism offenses and parole violation, records show.

The fire gutted the lower apartment, a two-bedroom unit, Madruga said. Firefighters said the unit contained construction materials and cabinets and appliances that were not installed.

The Red Cross responded to help those displaced by the fire, Wilkinson said.

PG&E also responded and shut off all power, which is standard procedure.