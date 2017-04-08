Advocates to push lawmakers to raise tobacco age

A cohort of cancer patients and survivors are holding an all day meeting on anti-cancer policy in the state.
The meetings follows the Senate's tabling of a bill to raise the tobacco sale and use age to 21 in Vermont.
The meeting, hosted annually by the American Cancer Institute, will be held Tuesday and end with a reception for lawmakers where advocates will push to continue with the effort to raise the tobacco age.
The bill was tabled last month after the Senate nearly split a vote. Prior to the vote, a fiscal analysis showed that Vermont would lose about $750,000 a year in tax revenue if the law went into effect, though advocates say health care savings would more than make up for the lost revenue.
