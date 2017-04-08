R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders sprint down the track during the start of the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 students participated in the run.
R.M. Miano Elementary School fifth grader Nyleah Salgado, 10, hangs a sign from the fence prior to the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
R.M. Miano Elementary School fourth grader Teyana Carr, 9, looks to the stand while running along the track during the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
Medals await participants in the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
Runners wave to spectators during the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
Signs containing encouraging messages hang from the fence along the track during the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
R. M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth grade students run along the track during the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 students participated in the run.
Los Banos residents Santos Gomez, left, and wife Rafaela Gomez, right, cheer on students during the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Pacheco, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. About 100 R.M. Miano Elementary School third through sixth graders participated in the run.
