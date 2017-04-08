Swarm of bees in Las Vegas injures 3 people, kills dog

Authorities say a swarm of bees in Las Vegas sent two people to the hospital and killed a dog.
The Clark County Fire Department says people were running down a small street in Las Vegas while being chased by bees late Friday afternoon. Several ambulances responded and firefighters wore protective clothing to assist people during the swarm.
Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and one person was treated on the scene.
The fire department says a dog that was outside at the time of the attack died at the scene.
Authorities said the scene was considered an active swarm area as of 7:30 p.m. Friday and were warning people to stay inside and keep their windows shut.
