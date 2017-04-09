Renal Care Group to expand facilities

Renal Care Group has received approval to expand kidney dialysis treatment in Tupelo.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday that it has issued a certificate of need, allowing the project to go forward.
The medical group will add a total of 30 end-stage kidney disease stations and 1,656 square feet to its facilities.
Mississippi requires a certificate of need as part of a process meant to avoid duplication of health care services and control costs.
The project is expected to cost $761,103.
