News

April 09, 2017 12:35 PM

Teen injured while hiking on McAfee Knob

The Associated Press
CATAWBA, Va.

Authorities say emergency crews rescued a teenage hiker on McAfee Knob after he fell and suffered a head injury.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue says crews were dispatched about 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found the boy near the top of the trail.

Authorities say the teen told rescuers he slipped and fell on the trail, receiving a cut to his head. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WDBJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oVBCkX ) that the McAfee Knob parking area was shut down for about two hours during the rescue but reopened around 10 a.m.

