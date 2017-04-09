UC Merced helps Yosemite National Park celebrate Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, Yosemite National Park is inviting visitors to explore the park with rangers and park partners.
On Saturday, the park will also be celebrating National Junior Ranger Day, Park Rx Day and National Park Week, according to a statement from park officials.
Visitors will be able to explore the projects Yosemite has been working on to preserve natural and cultural resources, see UC Merced theatrical performances, experience Ranger-guided Junior Ranger walks and participate in art and educational activities.
Four performances of “Shakespeare in Yosemite” will be put on by UC Merced, a production that brings the work of William Shakespeare, John Muir and Yosemite together.
The play will be performed on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Lower River Amphitheater and at 5:30 p.m. in the Half Dome Village Amphitheater.
In honor of National Park Week, all Earth Day activities will be free and entrance fees will be waived on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips in advance and arrive before 9 a.m.
For more information on planning a trip go to https://www.nps.gov/yose.
Parking is expected to fill early, the statement said, and visitor parking is available at Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area and at Half Dome Village. There will be a free shuttle that brings people to the Yosemite Valley Village and Visitor Center.
Public transportation to the park is also available through Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, or YARTS, that offers buses that run multiple times a day. For more information, visit www.YARTS.com.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
