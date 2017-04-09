Central Valley residents ‘chase the wind’ to Livingston for kite flying and health screenings

Kite enthusiasts from Merced were “chasing the wind” on Sunday in Livingston, hoping for their 32-foot-long manta ray and 75-foot-long octopus kites to make it into the air.
Two brothers, Michael and Robert Macias, have been invited to the Knight of Colombus “Time to Fly” Kite Festival since it debuted six years ago, and every year their kites surpass the standards of the typical diamond shape.
“When people think of kites, they think of a little diamond, but there’s so much more to it than that,” said Julissa Macias, Michael Macias’ wife.
Before noon the Macias brothers had their huge and colorful kites ready to fly, ranging from pandas to dogs to reptiles.
“We fly them for the kids,” Michael Macias said. “We appreciate them keeping it alive and going for the kids.”
Thousands of people from around the Central Valley made their way to Livingston Middle School for the kite festival, said Julio Valadez, coordinator of the event. People as far as Sacramento and Fresno have come for the festival, he said, in part because “kite enthusiasts follow the festivals.”
The health fair, provided by Livingston Community Health, that was tied into the festival for the first time was another element that attracted and gave more awareness to people, Valadez said.
Julissa Macias said she and her family have been to kite festivals in Berkeley, Roseville and Morro Bay and have yet to see another event like this with a health fair.
“We’re always chasing the wind,” Julissa Macias said. “It’s perfect for this community because it reaches a little bit of everyone.”
“For this community, the health fair is working out well,” she added.
Dental, glucose and blood pressure screenings were available during the festival, said Karla Narvaez-Flores, community outreach coordinator for Livingston Community Health, and they had a steady flow of participants, their goal being 500 people.
“We know this event brings people from Stanislaus and Merced counties,” Narvaez-Flores said. “We’re able to reach more people this way because of the success of the event.”
There are many people in the area who still don’t know of local services offered by Livingston Community Health, Narvaez-Flores said, and this was a way to reach them. Covered California certified health counselors were also available to answer any questions and provide people with ways to enroll for health insurance.
Maria Ellena Evelyn Onsurez, 39, came from Modesto to the festival with her family as kite enthusiasts, and also ended up receiving a health screening.
“I think it’s great for our community because some people don’t have access,” she said. “It’s that added benefit to be able to help the community.”
Along with giving more health access opportunities to the Central Valley, Valadez said, they also wanted to encourage parent and children’s activities and promote safety.
There were different cultural performances, a kite building activity, bounce houses, food and vendors.
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department, Livingston Police Department and Livingston Fire Department were out talking to people and giving safety demonstrations.
“The main things about this is it’s the first spring event where we can get kids outdoors,” Valadez said. “We want to engage kids’ minds to be creative.”
For an Atwater family, the kite festival was a day of experiencing other cultures through performances, doing activities and meeting people, said Jania Juarez, 38. For her children, it was “one of those days they wait an entire year to happen again.”
“It brings people and family together,” she added. “We forget about the cellphones for a little bit.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
