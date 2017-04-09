Deputies raid grow houses, medical marijuana dispensary near Merced

Another marijuana raid, another reported medical dispensary shut down.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office raided eight marijuana grow houses across the county Friday, confiscating more than 3,500 plants and shutting down a reported dispensary that was operating out of a warehouse on Highway 59 south of Merced.
The Friday night raid follows several of its kind that have led to confiscation of more than 30,000 plants this year, Sgt. Ray Framstad said. Along with illegal marijuana grow centers, the Sheriff’s Office has been going after marijuana dispensaries.
Authorities say that operating a marijuana dispensary in Merced County is illegal. California laws regarding recreational marijuana use and cultivation don’t allow recreational sales in the state until 2018, at the earliest.
Framstad said he received information earlier this week that a dispensary was operating out of a warehouse in the 300 block of South Highway 59.
The reported dispensary, called “Divine Healing Solutions” at 371 S. Highway 59, sits in a warehouse that lies just outside city limits and also houses Fat Cat, a scrap metal recycling business.
Authorities went to the warehouse at about 9 p.m. Friday and contacted a receptionist and owner of Divine Healing Solutions, Framstad said.
They found close to $5,000 worth of inventory, Framstad said, including edibles, plants and other products.
Deputies pulled more than 300 plants from the bathroom of the establishment, Framstad said. The owner, 38-year-old Jonathan Harris, told the Sun-Star it was more like 800 plants.
During the raid, Framstad said, many of Harris’ customers greeted deputies, asking about the dispensary that “had good reviews on ‘weedmaps.’ ”
Framstad said Harris was cooperating with authorities as they confiscated his marijuana products. Harris showed deputies his licenses and other credentials that he said indicated he was helping people through spiritual healing and prescribing marijuana as a medicine for his patients.
“A spiritual healing practice has nothing to do with marijuana,” Framstad said, noting that Harris had a permit with the City of Merced for a spiritual healing business.
Harris said the deputies were professional, kind and courteous to him as they checked the business. He acknowledged that he had a permit but didn’t realize it was invalid after moving outside the city.
Framstad said he educated Harris on the law. He also contacted the owner of the property who was renting space to Divine Healing Solutions and told him about the dispensary.
The property owner, who also co-owns Fat Cat, told Framstad he originally thought the medical marijuana dispensary was a legitimate business with credentials that was allowed in the county.
“My message is if you’re going to be involved in the cannabis industry, you need to know the laws,” Framstad said.
Harris and the receptionist, 35-year-old Jennifer Padron, were cited on outstanding warrants for minor charges unrelated to the medical marijuana dispensary. However, Framstad said the Sheriff’s Office will be recommending charges to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Harris contends that his business was operating as a spiritual healing center, not as a dispensary.
He said he believes marijuana is a remedy, listing a number of ailments he believes patients have recovered from, and noting his high ratings on weedmaps.com. But with all of his product gone, Harris said the future of his business is up in the air.
“We are totally professional,” Harris said. “We run just like a doctor’s office. And we were trying to set a standard here in Merced County.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
