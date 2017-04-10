Trooper: Newborn of mother injured in crash dies at hospital

Authorities say a woman's newborn baby died shortly after being delivered by emergency cesarean section following a crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.
Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the woman remains hospitalized but that no additional information is available on her condition or circumstances of the Sunday afternoon wreck.
The 30-year-old woman's identity was not released but the Phoenix Fire Department said she was eight months pregnant and had injuries that included broken legs and an arm fracture.
Firefighters extracted the woman from her van where she was trapped. Bystanders had already removed three children from the van when firefighters arrived.
The children were reported in stable condition at a hospital following the accident. They're ages 5, 6 and 14.
