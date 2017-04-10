Junk-filled trucks line streets for Spring Clean Up

About 150 tons of Los Banos’ trash just left the city.
Scores of pickup trucks, U-Hauls and vans full of household junk lined up along Fourth, Seventh, H and I streets Saturday as people waited sometimes up to 90 minutes to drop off their untrashable junk during Republic Service’s annual Spring Clean Up event.
Residents were allowed to drop off their green waste along with items not allowed for regular trash pickup such as tires, car batteries, electronics and, new this year, hazardous household waste to the Los Banos Fairgrounds parking lot.
Republic Services, the waste contractor for the City of Los Banos, also puts together a similar cleanup event in the Fall.
Los Banos resident Marcus Fuentes drove a truck with a trailer to carry his junk, which included a TV, carpets and various household appliances.
“It’s worth it because it keeps the place clean,” Fuentes said, noting that he thinks the Spring Clean Up also helps the neighborhoods by reducing curbside trash.
Republic Services recycling and event coordinator Erik Limon said he estimated about 1,000 people brought about 150 tons of total trash to the fairgrounds Saturday.
That is 300,000 pounds, equal to roughly 26,500 gallons of paint, 6,000 flat screen TVs, 4,000 queen size mattresses or four big rigs.
“Other than beautifying the city, I would think it has a bigger impact on the diversion rate alone,” Limon said, referencing a goal to re-purpose 75 percent of the total trash collected in the county.
Helping in repurposing one’s trash into another’s treasure at the fairgrounds Saturday were Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army, which collected gently used clothing and other items for their resale stores.
Several local businesses also helped by collecting scrap metal, tires and mattresses.
New this year to the Spring Clean Up was the Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority, which invited a contractor to collect hazardous household waste, including products that contain corrosive, reactive, ignitable, flammable or toxic materials.
Jennifer Halpin, staff services analyst for Merced County RWMA, said much of the waste services at Saturday’s event was paid for by a state grant through an amnesty program for recycling.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments