Highway 99 overpass knocked down for high speed rail construction

The Clinton overpass crossing southbound Highway 99 was knocked down Monday night as part of construction clearing the way for the High Speed Rail project. The overpass will be rebuilt as part of the realignment of the highway for the rail project.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
"Time to Fly" kite festival in Livingston

On Sunday April 9, 2017 community members gather at Livingston Middle School for the sixth annual kite festival that featured kites of all sizes and colors, cultural performances, vendors and a health fair. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

About 100 students from R.M. Miano Elementary School participate in the Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run at Pacheco High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

