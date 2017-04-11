Highway 99 overpass knocked down for high speed rail construction
The Clinton overpass crossing southbound Highway 99 was knocked down Monday night as part of construction clearing the way for the High Speed Rail project. The overpass will be rebuilt as part of the realignment of the highway for the rail project.
Jim GuyThe Fresno Bee
