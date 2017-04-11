Rescued California sea lions showed signs of poisoning

Twelve pregnant female sea lions were rescued last week in southern California waters that exhibited symptoms of domoic acid poisoning.
An ocean algae bloom creates the neurological toxin.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2o040AE ) the sick sea lions were found in waters from Seal Beach to San Onofre State Beach.
Officials say the sea lions' plight could signal that the marine environment continues to remain out of balance.
The newspaper reports a lack of food sources available to lactating mothers close to Channel Islands sea lion breeding grounds led to mass strandings starting in 2013.
The sea lions are exposed to the toxins when they eat surface fish such as sardines and anchovies that consume the algae. Animal care experts say pregnant females are especially vulnerable because they are eating as many fish as they can while pregnant.
