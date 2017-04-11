Who killed this man? Los Banos police need your help

Los Banos police are asking for the public’s help in solving a February homicide.
Ricky Floyd Young, Jr., was found shot on the evening of Feb. 6, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Sunburst Street. He died later at Memorial Hospital in Los Banos.
According to police, a short time later, a second victim showed up at the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe this man “to have been present during the homicide,” according to a statement.
Los Banos Police Department is working with Crime Stoppers and hopes the public will provide information to help them solve the case.
“Although we are following up on all leads, we are asking anyone with information about this crime to do the right thing and contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers,” a statement on the police department’s Facebook page read.
Tipsters are not asked to leave their contact information and may be eligible for a “secret cash reward” of up to $1,000.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org. The public also may contact Los Banos police Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070 ext. 114.
