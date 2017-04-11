Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

Cindy Dodd's 24-year-old son, Kyle, was found dead of a lethal drug overdose on the streets of Overtown, Florida in September 2016. Kyle had a mix of fentanyl, Carfentanil, cocaine and heroin in his system. Cindy is hoping to raise awareness about opioid abuse, and that lawmakers strengthen the Florida law punishing dealers who give out fatal doses of the drugs.