Grab those baskets! Kiddieland readies for Easter egg hunt, race

The annual Kiddieland egg hunt and Race to the Kiddieland Train is scheduled for Saturday morning.
The race, in its fourth year begins at 9 a.m. Registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. The 1-mile family run follows the path along Bear Creek. All children who participate will receive an award. Healthy refreshments will be served afterward.
The egg hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of greater Merced, will follow the run. There will be two egg hunts for different age groups. The first hunt for children ages 1 to 3 will begin at 10 a.m. The hunt for children ages 4 to 10 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The egg hunt will include a visit from the Easter bunny.
Kiddieland is a small amusement park for children located in Applegate Park in Merced.
Kiddieland will be closed Easter Sunday.
