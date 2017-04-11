Merced police will honor fallen officer Gray in memorial

The Merced Police Department will hold a memorial service Friday to honor Officer Stephan Gray, who was killed in the line of duty 13 years ago.
The 34-year-old officer died on April 15, 2004, when he was shot by a gang member who remained on the run for nearly three weeks before he was captured. The killer was convicted and now sits on death row.
Gray was a seven-year police veteran. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Every year, Merced police and Gray’s family hold a memorial around April 15 to remember and honor Gray’s life and service.
Three years ago, the department unveiled a memorial to fallen officers in front of its headquarters at 611 W. 22nd St.
This year’s memorial to honor Gray will be held at the Police Department at 10 a.m. The Police Department’s lobby will be closed from 9:30 to 11 a.m. while the memorial takes place.
