April 12, 2017 6:30 PM

Major injury crash reported in Pacheco Pass

By Vikaas Shanker

California Highway Patrol Los Banos Division responded to a major injury crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 152 near the Romero Visitors Center.

Officers were on the lookout for a vehicle, responding to reports it was driving erratically, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday when it crashed and overturned 60 feet off the roadway, the CHP reported.

The crash resulted in major injuries, according to initial reports.

Information on any vehicles or people involved in the crash wasn’t immediately available as authorities responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

