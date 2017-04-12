Would a $100 tax break encourage more animal adoptions?

Adopting an animal from a shelter could potentially bring benefits beyond companionship, especially during next year's tax season.

Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, D-Rancho Cucamonga, has proposed a bill that would give a tax deduction of up to $100 for people who adopt pets from shelters.

“This proposal is a win-win for animal rights activist, shelters and, like myself, pet lovers,” Steinorth told the Merced Sun-Star. “Incentives for people to choose to adopt rather than purchase a four-legged family member have been proven effective.”

The bill, AB 292, would allow people to deduct up to $100 for adopting dogs or cats from animal control agencies, a humane society shelter or rescue group. Dogs older than 4 and cats of any age would be covered by the tax deduction.

In Merced County, the shelter options to adopt animals are Merced County Animal Services and Los Banos Animal Control. New Beginnings for Merced County Animals, a nonprofit organization that transports animals in the county to shelters with available space, offers animals for adoption although it does not have a facility to view animals. The Dos Palos Animal shelter also has an adoption program.

The bill currently is before the Assembly’s Committee on Appropriations.

“AB 292 will help alleviate overcrowding in pet shelters and provide incentives for families and individuals to adopt senior pets,” Steinorth said. “Everyone wants a cute and fluffy puppy. It’s older dogs staying in shelter longer and having a greater rate of being euthanized.”

Kristi Caseri, facility supervisor for the Merced County Shelter, said she isn’t sure how the tax deduction would make pet ownership more affordable.

“I worry about what will happen if the pet gets sick or injured,” she said. “How would they afford a vet bill? It may encourage people to adopt if they like tax write-offs.”

Most of the dogs in the Merced County shelter, which works with New Beginnings, average between 1 and 2 years in age, said Sharon Lohman, president for New Beginnings. The proposed legislation would be more beneficial if it included dogs of all ages, she said, because it would help to lower the rates of euthanasia even more.

The Merced County shelter consistently takes in 10 to 20 animals a day, officials have reported, and they work with agencies to make sure every animal makes it out the door, although sometimes euthanize is done because of behavioral problems.

During the fiscal year of 2014-15, the Merced County shelter euthanized about 40 percent of their animals, down 5 percent from the year prior, according to data on their website.

Anything that helps animals stay out of euthanizing facilities, such as a tax deduction, could be a “great incentive,” Lohman said.

However, she added, “I'm not sure how much an incentive it will be in our area because adoption rates are reasonable.”

The costs to adopt at the Merced County shelter is $65 for cats and $110 for dogs, according to officials from the shelter. The fee includes vaccinations, a wellness exam from a local veterinarian and spaying and neutering.

“You would never be able to get close to that price if you just found a dog and paid personally for all those items,” Lohman said.

For Barbara Carbonaro, a Merced resident who adopted a 10-month-old terrier mix from the Merced County shelter last month, she said the tax deduction has the potential to be beneficial to some.

“Would $100 help me? It wouldn't help me, but for some people it may,” said Carbonaro, who is a volunteer for New Beginnings.

She added: “People that breed dogs, sometimes they ask for exuberant pricing on their dogs. That's how and why I adopted at the shelter. I’m not looking for a name brand dog or purebred. I just want a dog for a companion.”

Lohman said she thinks a more beneficial incentive would be to offer tax credits for spaying and neutering animals.

“That's why we have all the unwanted animals to begin with,” she said.