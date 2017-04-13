News

April 13, 2017 8:35 PM

Gang member and convicted felon arrested after vehicle search, police officials say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

A gang member was arrested after officers from the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information he was in possession of a firearm, according to a statement from police officials.

Police officers stopped 36-year-old Ishmele Brewer’s vehicle Tuesday on the 1600 block of W. 16th St in Merced, the statement said. Officers conducted a probation search and found the convicted felon had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition.

Brewer was booked and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, probation violation and gang enhancements.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-85-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-85-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The historic drought is over, but tree mortality spreads around California

The historic drought is over, but tree mortality spreads around California 1:41

The historic drought is over, but tree mortality spreads around California
AB 292 may offer tax deductions for pet adoption 1:54

AB 292 may offer tax deductions for pet adoption
Fresno hip hop duo responds to police department's R.E.S.P.E.C.T. rap 3:12

Fresno hip hop duo responds to police department's R.E.S.P.E.C.T. rap

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos