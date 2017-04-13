Gang member and convicted felon arrested after vehicle search, police officials say

A gang member was arrested after officers from the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information he was in possession of a firearm, according to a statement from police officials.
Police officers stopped 36-year-old Ishmele Brewer’s vehicle Tuesday on the 1600 block of W. 16th St in Merced, the statement said. Officers conducted a probation search and found the convicted felon had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition.
Brewer was booked and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, probation violation and gang enhancements.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-85-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-85-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
