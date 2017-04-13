Warrant issued for Los Banos man accused of attempted murder

Police are searching for a 55-year-old Los Banos man believed to have shot another man during argument earlier this week.
The Los Banos Police Department considers Ralph Bernie Sisneros to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot a 38-year-old man multiple times Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Grenache Court, according to a news release.
Cmdr. Ray Reyna said Thursday that Sisneros may be in the San Jose area.
The victim arrived at Los Banos Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday, the release states. Los Banos detectives determined that Sisneros and the victim were involved in an argument in which Sisneros retrieved a firearm and shot the victim.
The victim has been released from the hospital, according to the release.
Sisneros hasn’t been located, but is believed to be driving a green 2003 Saturn sedan. The police department obtained a $500,000 arrest warrant on Sisneros for attempted murder.
The police department is urging anyone with information about Sisneros or the shooting to call (209) 827-7070.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call (209) 827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
