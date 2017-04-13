Two convicted felons arrested for having a rifle and ammunition

Two convicted felons in Merced County were arrested after Merced Police officials developed information one of them was in possession of a firearm, according to a statement from police.
The Merced Police Department Gang Violence Unit conducted a search at the home of 34-year-old gang member, Jeffery Crawford, on the 6900 block of Cypress Street in Winton Wednesday morning, officials said. At the residence, officers found Ervin Segebart, 21, who is a convicted felon.
A parole and probation search led officers to a loaded .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle, police said. Crawford was arrested for possession of a firearm, ammunition, warrants and gang enhancements. Segebart was arrested for possession of a firearm, ammunition and a parole violation.
Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail, officials said.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-85-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-85-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
