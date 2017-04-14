At least one dead in crash involving bus, minivan in Merced

At least one person was killed early Friday in a collision involving a small bus carrying about 20 farmworkers and a minivan on Highway 59 on the outskirts of south Merced.

The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., in the 5900 block of North Highway 59, just south of Nevada Street, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson said the van was headed north on Highway 59, making a left turn into Castle Farms when a van, which was headed north on the highway directly behind the bus, entered the southbound lane of traffic in an attempt to pass the bus.

The van struck the left, rear side of the bus, causing the bus to overturn. A man in the bus, described only as an adult Latino male, was “partially ejected” and pinned under the bus. He was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, described as a male adult, was trapped inside his van and removed by firefighters. He was flown to Modesto hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people also reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The workers said they left Madera around 5 a.m. to work at Castle Farms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.