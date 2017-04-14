News

April 14, 2017 11:31 AM

Southern California hospital has infection outbreak

The Associated Press
ORANGE, Calif.

A Southern California hospital has seen 10 infants in a neonatal intensive care unit become infected by a lethal bacteria over a span of eight months.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday (http://lat.ms/2oypqby) that none of the infants died, but UC Irvine Medical Center officials have not found the source of the infections by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, known as MRSA.

The hospital isolated infected patients in one of its two intensive care units and only accepted new patients in the other one.

In addition, more than 200 employees used antiseptic soap and ointment to eliminate bacteria on their skin and in their noses.

According to the hospital, the last positive test for MRSA in a newborn at UCI was on March 26 and that baby has since tested negative.

