Fatal collision on Highway 59 in Merced

The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
California Highway Patrol El Protector Community Outreach Officer, Obed Macias, speaks with media as the California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Bus passengers look on as the California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Bus passengers look on as the California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. According to CHP Sgt. Charlie Wilson, the crash occurred when the minivan traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the bus carrying about 20 farmworkers. The bus slowed to make a left turn toward Castle Farms Inc. and the minivan collided with the left rear of the bus causing the bus to overturn. One passenger on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters before he was flown to a Modesto Hospital. A female passenger in the van suffered minor injuries and at least seven other people reported minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com