Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. April 13, 2017
We need true picture of campus sexual assault
All of us have so much to learn about sexual assault on college campuses. Why are complaints rising? How can we prevent the crimes? Just how big is the problem?
At Iowa universities, the subject is a big question mark. The regents and lawmakers can ensure we start to get answers.
Sex-offense reports tripled at the University of Iowa, from 16 in 2015 to 49 in 2016, a new report to the Iowa Board of Regents shows. That includes 19 forcible rapes. But none of the cases led to an arrest.
The increase is due in part to how UI reports such offenses to the regents. The numbers now include "third-party reports," such as incidents reported to resident assistants, employees or others outside campus public safety.
That's how universities are supposed to report sex offenses, according to the federal Clery Act.
In their report to the regents, however, Iowa State and Northern Iowa officials disclose only sex-offense reports made to their public safety departments. So sex offenses appear to be flat over the last four years on those campuses.
Regent Sherry Bates, who leads the campus safety and security subcommittee, asked university officials last week to "all get on the same page," according to a story in the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Jan Hanish, UNI interim vice president of student affairs, objected to sharing third-party numbers with regents. "We don't want to overburden with overreporting," she told the subcommittee. She said the universities will report valid and "realistic" information.
How difficult is it for an institution of higher learning to accurately report data, especially if that information is already collected for federal officials?
If regents can't get complete information, then state lawmakers may need to intervene. In Minnesota, a 2015 law requires all post-secondary institutions to report sexual-assault complaints.
The law includes private colleges, which had some of the highest rates of sexual-assault complaints in 2015, according to the first report required by the law.
The report reveals some of the tip-of-the-iceberg problem of campus sex crimes. Of the 294 sexual-assault complaints on Minnesota campuses, only 55 were reported to law enforcement, and only about half resulted in a formal investigation on campus. In many situations, complainants chose not to cooperate, so charges were dropped.
The report certainly doesn't answer all questions, but it provides health, education and law enforcement officials more information to begin to address the issue.
Members of Congress are also hearing the call for more transparency and accountability on campus. A bipartisan group of eight senators, including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, have introduced the Campus Accountability and Safety Act. "For the first time, students at every college and university in America would be surveyed about their experience with sexual violence to get an accurate picture of this problem," its sponsors say. The bill would also require specialized training for campus employees and would stiffen penalties for violations of the Clery Act, among other measures.
"Our bill has provisions to ensure that colleges treat sexual assault cases with the seriousness they deserve," Grassley said.
Only then will survivors of sexual assault begin to feel more comfortable reporting crimes against them, and only then will we get a true picture of the problem.
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. April 12, 2017
Legislature must help address heroin epidemic
One year ago, a handful of organizers were preparing for an unprecedented event. Recent incidents had heightened the need for a town hall meeting on an insidious predator in our community: Heroin.
Between Jan. 1 and this date in 2016, local law enforcement officials dealt with 14 heroin overdoses.
The town hall meeting drew 600 concerned participants to the Grand River Center, and hundreds more watched a livestream of the event on TelegraphHerald.com. Parents pleaded with law enforcement officials and lawmakers to address what had become an epidemic.
Now, one year later, there has been progress. The number of opioid-related overdoses in the first three months of 2017 was six, with just one resulting in death. Still, that is one death too many, and there is much more that can be done.
Citizen efforts have been impressive with the grassroots growth of CRUSH, which has held events to raise awareness, started support groups for family and loved ones of users and lobbied lawmakers.
Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque has done its part by presenting classes on how to give the overdose-reversing medicine naloxone and certifying participants to obtain it from the pharmacy. Other communities have followed this example. Further, a $20,000 grant from Mercy Health Foundation covered the cost for those who can't afford the medicine.
However, changes in state law have been slower to come — even though those might have the biggest impact. That's not for lack of trying on the part of Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque.
Isenhart was named to a task force to study the opioid issue. But the group never met prior to Jan. 1, 2017, when it was supposed to give its recommendations. Isenhart pushed for meetings and has labored to get legislation introduced. Other stakeholders have offered suggestions, too.
Even if we weed out the ideas that would likely cost more than the state can afford right now, there are still great ideas that could make a difference. Such as:
A "good Samaritan" bill that would give immunity from arrest to drug users or underage people to encourage them to call 911 when they are in the presence of someone who overdoses. The current legislation is too watered down (with opioids edited out) and a previous version was too broad (offering immunity for any crime — even to a drug dealer who might have caused the overdose.) Some 35 states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, have made this law work. Iowa should be next.
A bill to require that insurance companies cover medication-assisted treatment. Insurance lobbyists have stymied progress on that measure.
Another bill that shouldn't attract much opposition is one that would require physicians and pharmacists to use the state's prescription drug-monitoring program to cut down on "doctor shopping" by addicts hoping to accumulate prescriptions for opioids.
Maybe there are other laws that could work as well. New Mexico last week became the first U.S. state to require all law enforcement officers, who are usually the first on the scene of an overdose, to carry naloxone to combat heroin deaths.
The long-term toll of a heroin epidemic would likely surpass the cost of preventive measures that could be put in place now. And many of these ideas have little cost involved. Kudos to Isenhart for leading the effort in Des Moines, but other Iowa lawmakers must get on board with addressing the state's opioid epidemic.
Quad-City Times. April 14, 2017
Iowa House won't budge on pot
Another piece of reasonable, science-based legislation. Another dire fate in the Iowa House.
This time, it is common-sense medical marijuana policy that looks doomed due to the House GOP's affinity for the 1950s.
An expansion of Iowa's draconian medical marijuana policy is speeding through the Senate, reports The Gazette of Cedar Rapids. It easily cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee on a voice vote, only hours after a subcommittee unanimously supported it.
Then, reporters asked House Republicans about their peers' efforts in the upper chamber. Those House Republicans responded by turning on the fire hose and flooded the place with cold water. It's just too much right now, they said. It's just another step toward a world of jobless stoners dancing to Phish's droning guitar solos instead of going to work, they worried.
The Senate draft is not a wholesale legalization effort. It's not even your standard buy-a-joint with a doctor's note-type system that's so popular in more than half the country. No, the Senate draft still bans the smoking of pot, with or without medical consent.
The Compassionate Use of Cannabis Act does, however, drastically expand the list of ailments for which cannabinoid pharmaceuticals can be prescribed, including post-traumatic stress and cancer. As such, it has the backing of numerous advocacy organizations supporting veterans, cancer survivors and those with afflictions included within the draft.
The bill would, finally, also permit production of marijuana-based medicines in Iowa. At least four growing and manufacturing operations would be licensed within Iowa by Dec. 1, the bill says. A dozen dispensaries also would be approved.
Boil it down: It would comfort the sick. It would create jobs.
The very concerns about creating a society where "anyone can get it" doesn't make much sense, because the legislation explicitly bans pot smoking. Such a standard is farcical if considered from a broad view of medicinal drug policy. Opiates are quite literally destroying entire communities in some parts of the country. It's a scourge rooted in easy access to powerful, highly addictive pain killers.
Marijuana is not without risks and pitfalls, research says. But it might as well be cotton candy next to oxycodone, a legal, poorly regulated opiate that renewed the nation's taste for being comfortably numb.
Only misinformed stereotypes and a nonsensical commitment to terrible policy — rejected by conservatives and liberals alike — fuel revolts like this against reasonable marijuana policy. The war on drugs was a massive, costly failure that achieved little but heavily armed police forces and prisons stuffed to the brim with nonviolent offenders.
But the GOP-run Iowa Senate isn't looking to follow Colorado's legalization effort. It isn't even moving to make smokable weed available to someone wracked with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.
It does expand the type of cannabinoids that would be available. It does expand the drug's permissible use to a host of other diseases that, according to research, benefit from the plant's effects. It does permit the production of said drugs within Iowa, a potentially significant boost to the state's pharmaceutical sector.
The House is under significant pressure to do something, mind you. Iowa's basically useless marijuana trial period will expire in July, if nothing is done. Look for the House to basically extend the existing program with almost no time before adjournment.
And thousands of Iowans would again be denied access to a drug that could improve their very lives.
Sioux City Journal. April 13, 2017
Iowa gun bill needs more work
Properly, Woodbury County supervisors in 2011 banned guns in the courthouse, then in 2014 the board put some teeth in the ban by restricting courthouse access to one door staffed by security officers and equipment.
We supported the gun ban and the additional courthouse safety measures. In voicing concerns about courthouse security, we joined County Attorney P.J. Jennings, Sheriff Dave Drew and a study committee whose members recommended security improvements, including surveillance cameras, screening equipment and personnel.
One provision within a package of gun-related proposals passed by the Iowa House and Senate and awaiting signature by Gov. Terry Branstad threatens to undo those positive security steps. The provision states an Iowan can sue any city, county or township that passes a firearm ban if the individual believes he or she is adversely affected by it.
In our view, this piece of the bill would have a chilling impact on approval of local gun bans and increase the potential for danger inside local public buildings, such as the Woodbury County courthouse.
"We have always been able to represent the courthouse as a safe place to victims and witnesses who are sometimes fearful about coming to testify in court," Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said in a March 15 story from The Journal's Des Moines bureau. "If this legislation passed, it would subject counties across the state to lawsuits by those who believe they should have a right to bring firearms into county buildings."
Last week, we advocated in this space for removal from the bill of a provision allowing guns in the Iowa Capitol. Our reason? We believe state government should strive to make the Capitol — a public building in which emotion-charged debate on controversial issues of deep impact on the lives of Iowans happens on a regular basis — as safe as possible for everyone. To this end, all visitors who enter the Capitol go through a metal detector and their bags are scanned; armed state troopers are present in the building. Allowing untrained civilians to carry firearms inside the Capitol would increase the possibility of gun accidents and violence.
Because we believe the same principles hold true for the Woodbury County courthouse and we wish to see the courthouse ban on guns remain in place, we oppose any effort by the state to weaken the ability of local governments to regulate firearms in local public buildings.
In our view, local leaders should have control for making those decisions.
Branstad is scheduled to sign the gun bill today. Instead of signing the legislation as it is, we encourage the governor to — in the name of reasonable, common-sense public-safety protections — send the bill back to the Legislature for removal of the provisions about local preemption and guns in the state Capitol.___
