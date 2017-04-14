Merced Police officer Stephan Gray honored during memorial

A photo of fallen Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray, is displayed in a wreath during a ceremony at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
Michelle Gray looks on during a ceremony for her late husband Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray, at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
A Merced Police hat, gloves and roses sit on a table during a ceremony for fallen Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
Merced Police Chief Norm Andrade speaks during a ceremony for fallen Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
Merced Police officers attend a ceremony for fallen Merced Police Officer Stephan Gray at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
Lonather Gray, right, mother of fallen Merced Police Officer Staphan Gray, becomes emotional during a ceremony for her son at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
Lonather Gray, mother of fallen Merced Police Officer Staphan Gray, holds a rose given to her by Merced Police Chief Norm Andrade, during a ceremony for her son at the Merced Police Station in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017. Officer Gray, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2004 while chasing a gang member.
