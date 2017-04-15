News

April 15, 2017 7:02 AM

New Nebraska veterans court ceremony set for next week

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

An inaugural ceremony will take place next week for Nebraska's newest target court: the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court.

The special court is just for veterans, similar to drug courts especially for non-violent, first-time offenders better served by treatment than jail.

The veterans court ceremony is set for Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln's City-County Building.

The new court is only for veterans who've suffered traumatic brain injury or developed post-traumatic stress disorder as the result of serving in a combat zone.

Participants would have to plead guilty to their crimes before being allowed to enter the special court. Their charges would be dismissed if they complete requirements set by the judges.

