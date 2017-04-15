Health officials cite 5 new measles cases in Hennepin County

Minnesota health officials have confirmed five new cases of measles in young children in Hennepin County, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to eight.
The Minnesota Department of Health says seven of the cases have occurred in the Somali-American community. Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says that while the outbreak is about unvaccinated children and not specific communities, the Somali community has been "targeted with misinformation" about risks from vaccine.
All but one of the eight cases involved common contact. Six of the children were hospitalized.
Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash. It is highly contagious and spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles.
