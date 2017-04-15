Free solar quote not connected to Merced County

MERCED Merced County is warning residents that it isn’t affiliated with the “Merced County Solar Program,” which officials say is using the county’s name and logo to advertise.
“Merced County has not commissioned or approved any discount solar programs or solar quote referral services with this entity,” officials state in a news release Saturday.
The release states that the agency is soliciting people to sign up for a “free solar quote.”
County officials were in the process of contacting the agency to remove the county logo and affiliation from online materials, according to the release.
“Please be aware that Merced County does not promote private companies for commercial gain, nor does it contract with thrid-party vendors to soli cit products to the public,” the release states.
