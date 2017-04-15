News

April 15, 2017 12:45 PM

Memphis murder rate appears to be highest in decades

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Federal data indicates Memphis' murder rate last year was the worst in two decades, reaching a level not seen since the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1990s.

Memphis reported 228 homicides in 2016, a record number. But not all those killings count as murders under the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting rules, which focus on intentional killings.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports (memne.ws/2oewDuG) that among those that don't count are as many as 19 justifiable homicides and two deaths ruled as negligent homicides.

Criminologist Richard Janikowski, a consultant for the Memphis Police Department, says he has so far counted 195 murders in the city in 2016. The numbers are still not complete. That rate of murder, about 29.7 deaths per 100,000 residents is the highest since 1993.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:51

Arrest made in Merced homicide case
Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park 2:10

Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Fresno zoo, Valley Children's Hospital team up to feed giraffes 0:53

Fresno zoo, Valley Children's Hospital team up to feed giraffes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos