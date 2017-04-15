Bikers, clubs pray together for safe summer

More than 100 bikers were blessed for a safe journey Saturday as the roads and weather heat up for summer.
Motors rippled the morning air at the Christian Life Center in Merced as members of several biker clubs lined up in rows of three to receive prayers before riding off to Snelling, where they enjoyed a barbecue, bike show and entertainment.
“We just started it as a way to give prayers of safety, a gift to the biker community,” said Keith Kimbro, founder of the Sons of Thunder, a Christian motorcycle club associated with the Christian Life Center.
The Sons of Thunder, a club that focuses on community service, has been holding the bike prayer for 14 years, Kimbro said.
The event brings motorcycle clubs in the Central Valley together each year, Rock Bottom Riders road captain Rick Herring said.
“It’s all about supporting our brothers and sisters,” said Herring, 60-year-old Turlock resident.
The day started off at the Christian Life Center with coffee and a gathering at 8:30 a.m.
Several individual bikers and motorcycle clubs received their blessings at 10 a.m., including Cross Ministries, Malosos, Salvation Ministries and Barhoppers.
After receiving blessings, the bikers headed east on Olive Avenue to North Arboleda Drive, heading south to Highway 140 and Catheys Valley before heading north to Henderson Park in Snelling, Kimbro said.
