Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance

Easter Sunday mass in Merced brought dozens of people out of their seats and into the aisle ways to sing, dance and worship with the choir, pastor and fellow churchgoers at Apostolic Tabernacle church.
The room was packed with people who, during the two-hour mass, joined with one another to pray out loud and clap in unison to the live band that accompanied the adult and children’s choir.
Dartine Solis, a Merced resident who’s been going to Apostolic Tabernacle for 35 years, said Sunday’s mass was more filled than usual and there was almost not enough seating room for the people trailing in a little later.
“It’s extraordinary today,” she said. “But church for us is always like this. We’re boastful and proud of worshiping lively.”
“We always try to engage the congregation to sing with us,” Solis added.
It’s extraordinary today. But church for us is always like this. We’re boastful and proud of worshiping lively.
Dartine Solis, Apostolic Tabernacle churchgoer of 35 years
Churchgoers of all ages received communion and joined together to pray. A 20-minute drama of the crucifixion scene, when Jesus Christ died, was acted in American Sign Language accompanied by music.
The theme of the mass was “Christ is Alive Within Us,” Pastor Sam Emory said.
“For us Easter isn’t about the cross, tomb or the grave,” he said. “It’s about the resurrection. The resurrection is our hope.”
Apostolic Christians believe Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead on Easter Sunday, Emory said, and it is the reason why Easter is such an important holiday around the world and in many other religions.
To Solis, Easter Sunday is a day that signifies hope and salvation, she said, because the resurrection of Jesus Christ gives people “more to believe in.”
“There are only certain holidays celebrated that are centered around God,” Emory said. “We feel like this day is set aside to acknowledge there is a God.”
He added: “We’re talking about something more than just religion or something more than just going to church.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments