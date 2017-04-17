Hawaii County tries to save more people from cardiac arrest

Hawaii officials are trying to put more automated external defibrillators in police cruisers as part of a countywide effort to save people when they suffer cardiac arrest.
Hawaii County officials want at least half of county's police patrol car fleet outfitted with the defibrillators, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2ptgN0b ).
The county has boosted its rate of people it saves from cardiac arrest to 13 percent. That's more than triple the rate three years ago, Fire Department Capt. Chris Honda said.
Cardiac arrests often occur between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and some people are remote locations far from a hospital or an ambulance when they suffer cardiac arrest, Honda said.
"In those kind of cases, every minute makes a difference," Honda said.
Efforts to improve the number people saved from cardiac arrest started three years ago. The county has since received a $50,000 donation they used to buy 30 defibrillators for the police cars.
Officers volunteered to be a part of the effort, Police Capt. Aimee Wana said.
The goal is for defibrillators to be available for officers during all of their shifts in Hilo, Puna and Kailua-Kona districts.
The American Heart Association in Hawaii plans to work with the state Department of Education to require cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for high school students before they graduate.
"It's anticipated that that will result in a doubling or tripling of survival," said Don Weisman, the division's government-relations director.
