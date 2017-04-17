News

April 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Nonprofit remodeling shuttered camp for traumatized veterans

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

A Eugene-based nonprofit is working to get a camp up and running in a secluded area in the Coast Range to house dozens of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/pgx07c) Veterans Legacy Executive Director Mark Oberle says the group is hoping to fix up the seven-building complex and open it this summer.

The facility is the former site of a Lane County Sheriff's Office inmate camp, which was shuttered for more than a decade before the nonprofit moved in in February.

County officials agreed to lease the complex to Veterans Legacy last year.

The camp will provide space for veterans coping with PTSD and other conditions to learn skills such as cooking and farming.

Veterans Legacy is still working to raise enough money to fund the project.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance 1:22

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance
14th annual Bike Blessing 0:28

14th annual Bike Blessing
Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:51

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos