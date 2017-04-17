Nonprofit remodeling shuttered camp for traumatized veterans

A Eugene-based nonprofit is working to get a camp up and running in a secluded area in the Coast Range to house dozens of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/pgx07c) Veterans Legacy Executive Director Mark Oberle says the group is hoping to fix up the seven-building complex and open it this summer.
The facility is the former site of a Lane County Sheriff's Office inmate camp, which was shuttered for more than a decade before the nonprofit moved in in February.
County officials agreed to lease the complex to Veterans Legacy last year.
The camp will provide space for veterans coping with PTSD and other conditions to learn skills such as cooking and farming.
Veterans Legacy is still working to raise enough money to fund the project.
