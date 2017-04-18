News

April 18, 2017 6:47 AM

Critics: DuPont spent more on legal fees than chemical tests

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Critics say DuPont has spent too little on testing Ohio and West Virginia residents for contamination from a chemical used to make Teflon, while paying millions to a lawyer overseeing the testing program.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2oik01H ) reports DuPont spent about $860,000 on testing over a 2 ½-year period for contamination from the chemical used to make Teflon at its Washington Works plant, along the Ohio River.

A court filing this month revealed the lawyer who oversees the testing program was paid nearly $15 million.

Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott filed a class-action lawsuit against DuPont alleging the company released C8-tainted water into the Ohio River. The company settled in 2004 and agreed to pay 70,000 residents to have their blood tested for C8.

A science panel reported in 2012 a probable link between C8 and six diseases including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease and pregnancy-induced high blood pressure.

Out of the 99,000 "potential participants" for the blood testing program, 6,678 people have registered. Of those accepted for monitoring, about 2,000 have seen a doctor.

Bilott says the company has more than enough funds to cover the program's cost.

Chemours, a DuPont associated company, now produces Teflon at Washington Works. The chemical C8 was replaced by a new compound called GenX in 2012.

