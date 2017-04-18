News

April 18, 2017 5:31 AM

Drug treatment advocate dies after fall in Fargo

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

A critical care nurse who worked in mental health and drug addiction for three decades in the Fargo area has died after a fall at his home.

Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Kaspari suffered a traumatic brain injury when falling on his basement steps April 9. He died Sunday.

Kaspari was a clinical instructor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. KFGO (http://bit.ly/2nZ21Bl ) says Kaspari co-founded First Step Recovery in 2000 and served as its director.

A memorial service is scheduled Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fargo.

