Drug treatment advocate dies after fall in Fargo

A critical care nurse who worked in mental health and drug addiction for three decades in the Fargo area has died after a fall at his home.
Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Kaspari suffered a traumatic brain injury when falling on his basement steps April 9. He died Sunday.
Kaspari was a clinical instructor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. KFGO (http://bit.ly/2nZ21Bl ) says Kaspari co-founded First Step Recovery in 2000 and served as its director.
A memorial service is scheduled Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fargo.
