News

April 18, 2017 7:03 AM

Gov. Burgum signs measure for medical marijuana rules

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a comprehensive measure that regulates the state's voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.

The Republican signed the bill Monday night. The Senate and the House earlier had gotten the needed two-thirds majority to amend the citizen initiative.

The measure, called the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act, won 65 percent voter approval in November. It allows the use of marijuana as medicine for people who suffer from debilitating illnesses.

The voter-approved version allowed far more freedom for citizens to grow and smoke the plant. Lawmakers removed provisions for growing it.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Schools connecting Merced students with professionals, colleges

Schools connecting Merced students with professionals, colleges 0:43

Schools connecting Merced students with professionals, colleges
Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance 1:22

Easter mass brings Merced churchgoers out of their seats to worship, sing and dance
Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 0:14

Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos