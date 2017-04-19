Wild hogs poison halted due to concerns over black bear

The Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner has suspended the eventual sale of poison designed to curb the wild hog population due to concerns over its effect on the Louisiana Black Bear.
News outlets report Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain has halted the sale of Kaput after seeing a video showing how easily Louisiana Black Bears can access poison in feeders. The Louisiana Black Bear was removed from the endangered species list last year.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has estimated Louisiana is home to more than 600,000 or more wild hogs, second only to Texas. The hogs are destructive to Louisiana crops like sugarcane, soybeans and corn.
Strain says they don't want to hit non-targeted species and they're not going to quit until a solution is found.
Comments